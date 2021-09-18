Pink-ball Test against Australia really important for our Indian women's team, says Hemlata Kala

Australia will be locking horns against India in a multi-format series, comprising three ODIs, one-off day-night Test, and three T20Is. The first ODI will be played on September 21."This will be an advantage for us. The experience of playing a pink-ball Test will benefit our girls, I just hope that we perform better than we did in the Test against England. I said that the Australia Test is important for us, because we are playing after a long time and is also a new format. Every format is important for us. The 50-over World Cup is coming, so to check the skills, it is good that we play the test match, as temperament is seen in all things," said Kala during a virtual interaction with select media organised by Sony Network."We did well in England and I feel we will do better with pink-ball. We have good medium pacers, and a leg-spinner, I think leg-spinner will be beneficial with pink-ball, I feel as far performance is concerned, it will be improved," she added.When asked about the impact of Shafali Verma, Kala said: "Shafali has an important role to play and I think she will be successful as she has been in red-ball cricket, because her game is like that. She has a power-hitting game, so I feel that she will be successful.""But along with it, I would like to say that for us along with Shafali, it is important that all batters click in this Test match, because everyone has a different technique. I feel Shafali's role is crucial and she will play a very important role in this Pink Ball Test," she added.The former chairperson of selectors also said that the experience of playing a pink-ball Test will help the Indian side for future matches."I feel that the experience of playing a pink-ball test will help them in the future. We should perform better than what we did in the England Test and we should think on those lines," she said."Shafali plays a unique brand of cricket, if someone bowls a ball in her area, irrespective of the speed, she will do what she knows best. I do not think there is anything that can hamper her game," she added.When asked whether women's Tests should also be played across five days instead of four, Kala said: "If we want to move towards having results, then I think the Tests should be played across five days. Right now, women's cricket, a four-day Test is being played for a lot of time. Now, runs are scored in women's game so the four-day format can be converted into five-day Tests, and hopefully, it will happen in the coming time."Watch the Live coverage of India Tour of Australia Women on SONY SIX channels from September 21st, 2021. (ANI)