Pink-ball Test: Not thinking about century at the moment, says Mandhana

Gold Coast, Sep 30 (IANS) Indian opener Smriti Mandhana, who is approaching her maiden Test hundred, said that she is not thinking about the century as her main focus is on batting long.

Mandhana shined bright with her highest score (80) in Test cricket before rain forced the closure of the first day of the one-off pink-ball Test against Australia at Metricon Stadium here on Thursday. Indian women's cricket team finished Day 1 on 132/1.