Pirlo delighted as Juventus advance to Coppa Italia final

Turin [Italy], February 10 (ANI): After Juventus progressed to the Coppa Italia final, manager Andrea Pirlo said he is pleased with the performance of his players and wants them to "stay focused".



The second leg of the semi-final between Juventus and Inter Milan ended in a 0-0 draw, but that was enough for Pirlo's side to advance as they had won the first leg 2-1.

"I hoped to get to this stage of my debut campaign and be in the last 16 of the Champions League, have won the Super Cup and reached the final of the Coppa Italia, but we haven't done anything yet so we have to keep working away and stay focused," the club's official website quoted Pirlo as saying.

"I'm lucky to have four excellent centre-backs and they're all doing well. We played well today because Inter hardly had any shots on goal. We had the best chances and [Samir] Handanovic was the best player on the pitch. We defend in a 4-4-2 but mix it up when we're building moves depending on the opponents," he added.

In the final, Juventus will either face Atalanta or Napoli.

The second leg of the semi-final between Atalanta and Napoli will be played on Thursday.

Juventus will next play against Napoli in the Serie A on Saturday. (ANI)

