PKL 8: Dabang Delhi in 30-30 tie with Tamil Thalaivas

Bengaluru, Jan 2 (IANS) Dabang Delhi K.C. could not widen the gap at the top of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8 points table after they were forced to share the points with Tamil Thalaivas on Saturday.

The match between Dabang Delhi, the only unbeaten team in the league so far, and Tamil Thalaivas ended in a 30-30 tie on Saturday and thus the table-toppers could not extend their lead.