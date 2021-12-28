PKL 8: Haryana Steelers defeat Telugu Titans 39-37

Bengaluru, Dec 28 (IANS) Meetu top-scored with 12 points as Haryana Steelers recorded their first victory in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8, defeating Telugu Titans 39-37 here on Tuesday. Haryana took an early lead in the match and ensured that they held on to their lead through the most part of the game. Meetu emerged as the best player for the Haryana Steelers in this match with 12 raid points.

The Haryana Steelers pulled off a fantastic tackle and led 5-3 in the fourth minute of the match. However, the Titans fought back and picked up two points in quick succession. Moments later, the Titans carried out a tackle and took the lead at 6-5.

But, the Steelers pulled off a fantastic Super Tackle and regained the lead. The Haryana side carried out an all-out in the 13th minute and took a five-point lead at 16-11. Rohit Gulia effected a brilliant raid in the 16th minute as the Steelers led at 20-13. The Haryana team continued to put pressure on their opponents and went into the break leading at 23-19.

Meetu carried out a brilliant raid in the opening minutes of the second half as the Steelers led by seven points at 27-20. Moments later, the Haryana side effected an all-out and extended their lead further. The Titans tried to fight back with a Super Raid in the 28th minute, however, the Steelers carried out a tackle moments later and kept forging ahead.

Meetu pulled off another brilliant raid in the 31st minute as the Steelers took a 10-point lead at 36-26. The Haryana side rode on the momentum and ensured that they stayed in the lead until the last minute of the match.

