PKL: Gujarat Giants beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-27

Girish Maruti Ernak secured a high-4 (7 tackle points) and was aptly accompanied by teammate Parvesh Bhainswal (4 raid points) as Gujarat secured an important victory to open their campaign. Jaipur didn't have the raiding strength against Gujarat defence but will take positives from a tactically-fought Kabaddi match.

The match started as expected with both defences thwarting the raiders. The first ten minutes of the match saw no multi-points raids despite both sets of raiders struggling to make an impact. The first momentum shift of the match came courtesy a brilliant tackle by Gujarat's left corner Girish Ernak who pinned Nitish Narwal on the floor from a seemingly difficult angle.

Riding on the energy, Rakesh clinched a 2-point raid to inflict the first all out on the Pink Panthers in the 10th minute to make the scores 13-17 in Gujarat's favour.

But the Pink Panther quickly clawed back into the match, with new recruit Arjun Deshwal impressing in the raids. Gujarat's Rakesh missed a Bonus Point in a Do-or-Die raid and that handed the advantage to the Panthers. Jaipur capitalised to get their first all out with 2 minutes to half time and reduce Gujarat's lead to just one point.

Ravinder Pahal secured an important tackle in a Do-or-Die situation for Jaipur Pink Panthers and that proved to be vital in handing advantage to Gujarat. Parvesh Bhainswal then followed it up with a successful tackle for Gujarat to inflict an all out on Panthers in the final minute to open up a 6-point lead and eventually win the match.

