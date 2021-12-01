PKL: UP Yoddha set for high-voltage opening clash against Bengal Warriors

UP Yoddha, who finished third in the last edition of the PKL, will look forward to a winning start with a new look team. The eighth season also marks the return of the PKL after a year's gap due the coronavirus pandemic that stopped mostly everything including sports around the globe.

To ensure players safety and also not keep fans waiting the season will be held all throughout at Bengaluru, behind closed doors.

The Pro Kabaddi league on Wednesday announced the season's first leg schedules and UP Yoddha's clash against Defending Champions Bengal Warriors will be the third game of the opening day.

"I am very happy and confident with our preparation for the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. It will be a challenging season ahead for us especially because this will be our first experience inside the bio-bubble and without our fans. Coronavirus definitely had its adverse effect on areas such as this, but I am glad that slowly the world and all of us are making our way out of the destruction. Though, the silver lining over the last one year has been that the team has been together at our state-of-the-art UP Yoddha – BK Kabaddi Academy in Meerut. It has helped us not only in strengthening our bond but also has given us immense time to train together which I am sure will show in our performance this season," said UP Yoddha coach Jasveer Singh.

"On behalf of the entire UP Yoddha team, I would like to also reiterate to our fans to still maintain the basic precautions and not stop wearing masks. We are here to fight this together. We are excited for the season ahead and hope to have full support from our fans as well for the upcoming season."

--IANS

cs