PL clash with Brentford in doubt as Man United shut down training centre over Covid scare

The club announced its decision in a statement on Monday after some players and support staff tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus.

Manchester, Dec 13 (IANS) Manchester United on Monday decided to shut down their first team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours, to minimise the risk of any further infection following Covid positive tests among the first team staff and players.

"Manchester United can confirm that following PCR test confirmation of yeste'day's positive LFT Covid-19 cases among the first team staff and players, the decision has been taken to close down first team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours, to minimise the risk of any further infection," the statement said.

"Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the Club is in discussion with the Premier League whether it is safe for Tuesday's fixture against Brentford to continue, both from a Covid infection and player preparation perspective," the statement added.

The decision to shut down the training centre raises further doubts over United's Premier League tie away to Brentford on Tuesday. The match is in danger of being suspended after a "small number" of positive Covid-19 tests were returned by players and staff ahead of their training session on Sunday following their win away to Norwich City.

The positive tests meant that training was adjusted to involve individual and non-contact sessions, and the Premier League has been informed of the results.

But the uncertainty increases on Monday with the closing down of the training centre.

Sunday's scheduled match between Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur was postponed after a series of positives in the Spurs squad last week, which also led to the postponement of their Conference League clash with Stade Rennais.

If the match goes ahead, United will travel after a lackluster display at the weekend was settled by Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty, and coach Ralf Rangnick will be looking for improvements against a rival that netted a 95th-minute winner against Watford on Friday night.

Norwich coach Dean Smith has a chance to make a point on Tuesday as his new team entertains the side that recently sacked him when Aston Villa travel to Carrow Road, reports Xinhua.

Steven Gerrard, who replaced Smith, has had a positive start at Aston Villa with three wins from five games, and they only lost narrowly 1-0 away to Liverpool on Saturday.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola faces one of his footballing mentors as the league leaders entertain Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United on Tuesday.

Leeds are without the injured Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper, while Jack Grealish is likely to cover for Ilkay Gundogan, who is struggling with a back problem.

--IANS

bsk