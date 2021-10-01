PL: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out of Manchester City game

Liverpool [UK], October 1 (ANI): Livepool FC's defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of Sunday's Premier League match against Manchester City, the Merseyside club confirmed on Thursday.



The right-back missed Liverpool's 5-1 win over FC Porto in midweek due to a muscle issue and Jurgen Klopp has now confirmed that he will not be available to face Pep Guardiola's side.

Klopp expects Alexander-Arnold to return after the international break along with Thiago Alcantara, who is recovering from a calf injury.

"No," Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com on Thursday when asked if he had an update on Alexander-Arnold and Thiago's fitness.

"No 'news' means they are doing well but they won't have enough time for being back against City, but I expect them both to be back after the international break."

"But we have a good team so we still have solutions and we have to use them and yeah, after the international break the boys will be back I think," he added. (ANI)

