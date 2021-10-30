PL: Palace shock 10-man City, Brighton force Liverpool to share point; Chelsea firm at top

London [UK], October 30 (ANI): Goals in either half from Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher earned Crystal Palace an impressive 2-0 win over 10-man Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League (PL) on Saturday.



Zaha put Palace ahead with his 50th Premier League goal in the sixth minute, when he converted a Gallagher pass at the end of a swift counter-attack. Things got worse for Man City in first-half stoppage time when Aymeric Laporte was sent off for bringing down Zaha.

Gallagher sealed the victory with two minutes to go as he fired a powerful effort beyond Ederson to move Palace up to 13th on 12 points.

At Anfield, Brighton & Hove Albion fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Liverpool and maintain their top-four challenge. The visitors were positive even while trailing 2-0 to Jordan Henderson's and Sadio Mane's goals. Leandro Trossard's second-half strike, following Enock Mwepu's first Premier League goal, helped Seagulls in forcing Liverpool to share a point with them.

Elsewhere, Reece James scored twice as Chelsea moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a 3-0 win at Newcastle United. (ANI)

