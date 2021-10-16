PL: Wolves script stunning late comeback against Villa

Birmingham [UK], October 16 (ANI): Ruben Neves' deflected free-kick deep into second-half stoppage time gave Wolverhampton Wanderers a remarkable turnaround win against Aston Villa in the Premier League (PL) match on Saturday at the Villa Park.



After an open first half, with both sides going close to an opener, Villa broke the deadlock three minutes after the break.

John McGinn crossed for Danny Ings to head in for his third goal of the season. Twenty minutes later McGinn doubled the home side's lead.

Romain Saiss gave Wolves hope with 10 minutes remaining, converting a cross from substitute Daniel Podence. It was 2-2 on 85 minutes as Axel Tuanzebe's attempted clearance went in off Conor Coady.

Neves completed the comeback in the fifth minute of added time, when his free-kick deflected off Matt Targett and into the far corner.

Wolves move up to eighth on 12 points, four places and two points ahead of Villa. (ANI)

