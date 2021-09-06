Play risk free cricket, aim for 70 runs in 1st session: Warne's advice for England batsmen

London [UK], September 6 (ANI): Legendary spinner Shane Warne wants England to aim for 70 runs in the first session of the final day of the ongoing fourth Test against India to take the driving seat.



England has been set a target of 368 in the fourth Test of the five-match series and the hosts have all ten wickets in hand heading into the final day of an absorbing Test match.

England has scored 77 runs and require 291 runs more to win the fourth Test against India. Warne laid down a plan for England batsmen which ensures the hosts don't lose the match.

"All 3 results alive at the oval today. If I was Eng this is how I would go about it. 1st session risk free cricket & aim for 70 runs(bonus anymore).2nd a bit more aggressive 90 runs & last session when bowlers tiring & wickets in hand 130 runs or can India take 10 wkts or a draw," Warne explained in a tweet.

Meanwhile, England pacer Chris Woakes believes the Oval pitch is still good enough to bat and reckons that his side is in with a chance to chase down 291 runs on the final day.

"We felt like it was a good enough wicket to be able to chase any score. To go all the way and chase down that score would be an incredible effort. It would be a great, great chase. But our openers have done a great job and put us in a good position to start on the final day," said Woakes during a virtual press conference.

"To get another 291 on a day-five pitch always sounds like a tough task but we've got to keep reminding ourselves that this pitch is still good for batting and we can do it if we bat well all the way down.

"We just have to tick it off slowly. We won't get too far ahead of ourselves. I hear that it'll be a full house here at The Oval, so the atmosphere will be great. And that's where you want to be as a player. I watched the first three Tests of this series at home and was desperate to be a part of it, so I'm absolutely buzzing to be here and hopefully, we have an opportunity to win," he added.

For India, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah played cameos of 25 and 24 as the side posted a score of 466 in the second innings, extending the lead to 367 on Sunday. (ANI)

