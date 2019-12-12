Play without fear: Ganguly hails India's fearless batting

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday hailed team India's 'fearless batting' in the series decider against West Indies.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli batted in an aggressive manner throughout and as a result, he brought up his half-century in just 21 balls.

The skipper also became the first Indian batsman to score 1,000 T20I runs on home soil.Rohit Sharma brought up his 400th maximum in his 354th international match for India."Not many expected india to lose a series .. win was not a surprise .. what will stand out is the fearless batting which all will see in T20 now ..play without fear .. no one plays for his place but plays to win ..well done india," Ganguly tweeted.India defeated West Indies by 67 runs in the third T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to win the series 2-1. India posted a mammoth score of 240 runs for the loss of three wickets. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli all registered half-centuries.Both teams will next lock horns with each other in the three-match ODI series. The first ODI will be played in Chennai on Sunday, December 15. (ANI)