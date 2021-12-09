Played style of football that we were searching: Manuel Marquez

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 9 (ANI): Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez believes the fresh set of players in his starting lineup did a great job as his side defeated Bengaluru FC 1-0 in their fourth match of Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Wednesday.



This was Hyderabad FC's first win over Bengaluru FC in ISL history. Hyderabad FC this season have two wins and one draw in their four matches. They sit at third position with seven points, only two behind the league leader Mumbai City FC.

"I thought we scored too early. But we won with that goal. In the first half, we played the style of football that we had been searching for. In the second half, they attacked a lot searching for the equaliser. They are a strong physical side but we managed to hold them off and got the win," said Manuel Marquez in a post-match press conference.

"There are a lot of injured players on both sides. We have Yasir and Hali injured but I am very happy with the players who came in their place. Rohit Dhanu, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Aniket Jhadav and Souvik Chakrabarti all came in after an injury or played their first match. So obviously towards the end of the game, it was very difficult for them. But fortunately, we got the three points," he added.

The head coach further said that he is satisfied with the current squad of the Hyderabad FC and he is confident about the team's good future.

"We are confident in all the players. This is the history of Hyderabad FC to play with young players. If you win the game fantastic, if you don't win then we go again. We are happy with the squad we have," said the head coach.

Hyderabad FC will now face NorthEast United FC on 13 December at Athletic Stadium while Bengaluru FC will clash against FC Goa on 11 December at the same venue. (ANI)

