Player tests positive for Covid-19 at PSL, two others breach BSE

Karachi, Feb 20 (IANS) : A player taking part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 has tested positive for Covid-19 while another player and an official of a team have been placed under quarantine for breaching the bio-secure environment (BSE).

"A player and an official of one of the teams taking part in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 have been placed in a three-day quarantine after they came into contact with a person outside the bio-secure bubble on Friday. The two individuals will now require two negative tests during the three-day quarantine period before they can re-enter the bio-secure bubble in accordance with the re-entry protocols," said a release from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on the duo breaching the bio-secure bubble.