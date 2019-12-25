Players will be desperate to prove a point: Joe Root ahead of Test series against South Africa

Dubai [UAE], Dec 25 (ANI): England skipper Joe Root said the team has 'very competitive players' who will be desperate to prove a point if given an opportunity.

Pacers Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Jack Leach all missed the warm-up matches after catching a flu-like illness. Chris Woakes become the latest player to contract the virus.



"It's been quite frustrating in many ways, but we have to handle it. We have to get on with it and make sure that the guys that are selected are ready to go. We are very lucky that we have got a big squad out here and a number of players in a really good place and ready to go," ICC quoted Root as saying.

"It's important we use these next two days to make sure everyone is in the best possible place to go and win this game. We have got some very competitive players who will be desperate to prove a point if given the opportunity," he added.

Ben Stokes' participation in the first Test is also doubtful as his father is ill.

England are scheduled to play four-match Test match series against South Africa, starting from December 26. (ANI)

