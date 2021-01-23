Players will eventually struggle with Covid bubble: du Plessis

"We understand that this is a very tough season and a tough challenge for a lot of people out there, but if it's back-to-back-to back bubble life, things would become a big challenge," du Plessis said during a virtual news conference on Saturday.

du Plessis is in Pakistan where South Africa are scheduled to play two Test matches. The first Test will start on January 26 in Karachi while the second will be played from February 4 in Rawalpindi. This will be followed by a three-match T20I series from February 11 to 14 in Lahore.

"The main priority is to play cricket, to be out there doing what we love instead of being at home -- so I think that still remains the most important thing. But I think there would definitely come a point where players would struggle with this (bubble)," du Plessis said.

"If you look at a calendar of the last eight months, you're looking at about four or five months in a bubble, which is a lot. For some of us (being) without family, it can get challenging. Right now, I'm still in a good place. I'm still feeling really motivated and driven, but I can only speak for myself. I don't think it's possible to continue from bubble to bubble to bubble, I've seen and heard a lot of players talk about it. I don't think it's sustainable," he said.

