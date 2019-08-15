Players wish 'happy retirement life' to Gayle

New Delhi: Although West Indies destructive batsman Chris Gayle is yet to confirm his retirement from international cricket, players from across the globe have started wishing the 39-year-old a 'happy retirement life'.



Gayle was donning a special 301-numbered jersey in his 301st ODI match being played against India. Gayle was at his devastating best as he hammered five sixes and eight boundaries to rack up 72 runs off just 41 balls.





This was Gayle's 54th ODI half-century.



After he was dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed, all the Indian players ran towards him to congratulate him and the Universe Boss Gayle received a standing ovation from the crowd.



Indian cricketer Wriddhiman Saha tweeted: "Wish You Happy Retirement Life Universal Boss, It Was a Pleasure to Play alongside You!"



Former England player Kevin Pietersen also wrote on the micro-blogging website that the 'Universe Boss retires'.



"The UNIVERSE BOSS retires - take a bow @henrygayle! Entertainer, superstar & comedian! Cricket Will Miss You, Peter!" he wrote.



India cricketer Manoj Tiwari tweeted: "Hope you'll enjoy every moment of ur retirement. U will be missed but never forgotten @henrygayle Thank u for entertainment."

