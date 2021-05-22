Playing together for long makes a difference: Hockey midfielder Jaskaran

India's sturdy midfield and its coordination with the forward-line has been one of the main reasons for the team's good showing during the tour of Europe in March and the FIH Pro Hockey League matches against reigning Olympic champions Argentina in April.

Bengaluru, May 22 (IANS) India men's hockey team midfielder Jaskaran Singh says his on-field coordination with Mandeep Singh and skipper Manpreet Singh is because they have been playing together for a long time.

India defeated Argentina in both the Pro League matches, while also winning two of the four practice games in Buenos Aires.

Speaking about the equation with Mandeep and Manpreet, the Jalandhar-born Jaskaran said: "We live nearby, our homes are around 2-3 km apart. They both have been helping me a lot, Mandeep is my roommate here (at the camp in Bengaluru)so it helps a lot.

"Moreover, you know, on the field it's important to have a good understanding between a midfielder and a striker, and I feel that understanding comes naturally to us because we have been playing together since a long time. Even Manpreet along with other senior players in the team also guide me throughout. Whenever I feel I am in doubt, I speak to them to get better clarity," said Jaskaran, the son of hockey Olympian and former India coach Rajinder Singh Jr.

The 27-year-old midfielder, says, "We are currently working on our structure and focusing on covering all the bases before we leave for the Olympics. I feel we are giving each other good competition in training."

--IANS

akm/ash