PM applauds Olympians in his Independence Day address

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Speaking from the historic ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered praise on India's Olympians, urging the nation to "give them a big round of applause for their achievements."

Making it a point to draw the nation's attention to the Olympians present in the audience, the Prime Minister said: "The athletes who have made us proud at the Tokyo Olympics are here among us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations."