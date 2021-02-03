PM Modi 'glad' to see Pietersen's affection towards India

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): After Kevin Pietersen praised 'beloved country' India for providing COVID-19 vaccines to South Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he is glad to see the former England cricketer's affection towards India.



PM Modi also said, "we believe that the world is our family" and want to play "our role in strengthening the fight against COVID-19".

"Glad to see your affection towards India. :) We believe that the world is our family and want to play our role in strengthening the fight against COVID-19," PM Modi wrote, replying to Pietersen's tweet.

On Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had informed that 'Made in India' vaccines have arrived in Johannesburg, South Africa. "In it together. Made in India vaccines land in Johannesburg, South Africa," Jaishankar had tweeted.

Replying to this, Pietersen had tweeted: "Indian generosity and kindness grows more and more every single day. The beloved country!"

Also, on Wednesday, the former cricketer wrote: "India has taught me so much and also given me so much, throughout my career. I've felt the love, passion, energy and hospitality that not many other countries can compare with. The world is seeing its care with the delivery of the vaccine to SA this week." (ANI)

