PM Modi meets India's Paralympics stars

The Indian para-athletes registered their best-ever performance in the Tokyo Games by winning an unprecedented 19 medals, including five gold, eight silver, and six bronze.

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met India's Tokyo Paralympics stars, at a function here following their record show in the 2020 Games.

It is learned that PM Modi has shared words of motivation while interacting with the Paralympians during the breakfast meeting. More details are awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur hailed India's stellar show, saying a new era had begun for Paralympic Sports.

"New Era of Paralympic Sports has begun! Modi govt will continue to support and enhance facilities for our athletes in a targeted manner to achieve 'Podium Finish' in 2024 & 2028 Performance of athletes has been extraordinary; it's changed attitude towards sports in India!" Anurag Thakur tweeted after felicitating the Tokyo Paralympics medallists.

The 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo was held from August 24 to September 5 this year entirely behind closed doors due to the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation. Just like the Olympics, the multi-sports event was branded as Tokyo 2020 despite being delayed a year due to the pandemic.

