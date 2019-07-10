  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. PM Modi, Rahul laud Team India's fighting spirit at WC 2019

PM Modi, Rahul laud Team India's fighting spirit at WC 2019

Last Updated: Wed, Jul 10, 2019 21:16 hrs
Team India's fighting spirit at WC 2019

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pride in India's performance at the World Cup 2019 and said the Virat Kohli-led team showed a fighting spirit in the semi-final against New Zealand, which they lost by a narrow 18-run margin.

PM Modi tweeted:

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also lauded the Men in Blue for their performance in the showpiece event. He tweeted:

India lost to New Zealand by 18 runs after restricting them to 239/8 in the rain-hit semi-final, which was played over two days. On the second day, the Indian batters were undone by Matt Henry's brilliant opening spell as he returned figures of 3/37. Ravindra Jadeja (77) and MS Dhoni (50) shared a 116-run stand for the seventh wicket after India were reduced to 24/4 at one stage, but in the end that proved to be not enough as the duo fell in the final overs.




Latest Features

talking point on sify sports