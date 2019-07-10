PM Modi, Rahul laud Team India's fighting spirit at WC 2019

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pride in India's performance at the World Cup 2019 and said the Virat Kohli-led team showed a fighting spirit in the semi-final against New Zealand, which they lost by a narrow 18-run margin.
PM Modi tweeted:
A disappointing result, but good to see #TeamIndia's fighting spirit till the very end.
India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud.
Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. #INDvsNZ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2019
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also lauded the Men in Blue for their performance in the showpiece event. He tweeted:
Though they're a billion broken hearts tonight, Team India, you put up a great fight and are deserving of our love & respect.
Congratulations to New Zealand on their well earned win, that gives them a place in the World Cup final. #INDvNZ #CWC19— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 10, 2019
India lost to New Zealand by 18 runs after restricting them to 239/8 in the rain-hit semi-final, which was played over two days. On the second day, the Indian batters were undone by Matt Henry's brilliant opening spell as he returned figures of 3/37. Ravindra Jadeja (77) and MS Dhoni (50) shared a 116-run stand for the seventh wicket after India were reduced to 24/4 at one stage, but in the end that proved to be not enough as the duo fell in the final overs.