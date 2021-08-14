PM Modi to interact with para-athletes on August 17: Sources

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet the Indian contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games via video conference on August 17, sources told IANS.

The interaction with the Prime Minister is to motivate the para-athletes ahead of the Games, sources added. India will be participating in nine sports and is sending 54 athletes to the Paralympic Games, scheduled to be held from August 24 to September 5.