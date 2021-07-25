PM Modi urges nation to support athletes participating in Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the entire nation got behind the Indian contingent after seeing them during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games. He urged the nation to come forward and support the athletes who are participating in the Tokyo Olympics.



"The incredible images and moments of two days before is still in front of my eyes. That's why I will start Mann Ki Baat with those moments. Seeing athletes carrying the Tiranga, not only I but the whole nation got excited. It was like the entire nation got together and said 'Vijayi Bhava' to all the players," said PM Modi during his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat".

He also urged the nation to come forward and support all the athletes who are participating in the Tokyo Olympics through the 'Victory Punch' campaign on social media.

"When these athletes went to Tokyo, I talked with them and got the opportunity to know them. These players have overcome several adversaries in their life to reach this place. Today they have the power of your support and love, so come forward in wishing them and in encouraging them. To support our Olympics team on social media, the 'Victory Punch Campaign' has already begun. You can also share your victory punch along with your team and cheer for India," he added.

On day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics, ace weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu opened India's medals tally as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category. Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts across the competition.

On Sunday, the Indian shooting contingent had a bad start as Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal failed to qualify for the medal round after finishing 12th and 13th respectively in the Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification.

Later, India's ace shooters Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar also failed to qualify for the medal round in the men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification after finishing 26th and 32nd respectively. Deepak Kumar accumulated 624.7 points at an average of 10.412 after shooting 60 shots on target while Divyansh Singh Panwar gathered 622.8 points in the qualifications, which in the end was just not good enough to make it to the 8-player final. (ANI)