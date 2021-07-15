Pogacar wins Stage 18 of Tour de France

Luz Ardiden (France), July 16 (IANS) Overall leader Tadej Pogacar won Stage 18 of the Tour de France on Thursday to further extend his lead in the prestigious cycling race.

This was Pogacar's third stage victory at Luz Ardiden and came a day after he won at col du Portet, giving more evidence that he's by far the strongest contender for the general classification title at the 108th Tour de France.