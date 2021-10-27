Pogba hits back at report claiming he 'snubbed' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester [UK], October 27 (ANI): Manchester United star Paul Pogba on Wednesday has hit back at reports of a rift between himself and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as well as claims that he has halted talks over a new contract at the club.



The midfielder was rumoured to be considering his future after the 5-0 defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League, but he has come out fighting over misleading newspaper headlines.

Posted on top of a screenshot of a story headlined 'Pogba snubbed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Man Utd loss to Liverpool and shelves contract talks', the player superimposed a message saying "Fake news". Pogba also included the message on Twitter: "Big lies to make headlines."

The Frenchman added on Instagram: "Tabloid press once again wants to create polemic with 100 per cent fake news. Big lies to make headlines. Journalists who use my name to be seen when there is nothing to see.

"The only reason I address this b.s. is out of respect to my coach, club and fans to send a clear message: the less you read these people the better you are, they have no shame and will say just anything with no basis AT ALL."

Notably, Pogba had a horrendous afternoon as United were thrashed 5-0 by their arch-rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Merseysiders were 4-0 up at half-time, through goals by Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and two for Mohamed Salah, and Salah completed his hat-trick, courtesy of the Frenchman gifting away side their fifth goal before he was sent off after VAR decided his foul on Keita was worthy of a red card. (ANI)

