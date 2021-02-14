Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament: Arjun Tendulkar propels MIG CC to win against Islam Gymkhana

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): Mumbai's young all-rounder and son of former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar, was at his brilliant best and grabbed all the attention as he smashed a 31-ball unbeaten 77 runs and picked up 3 wickets for 41 runs as MIG Cricket Club handed Islam Gymkhana a 194-run defeat in a second-round Group-A match of the D.Y. Patil Group sponsored 73rd Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2020-2021, at the Islam Gymkhana ground on Sunday.



The tournament is organized under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and is the first cricket competition in the city since the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 21-year-old left-hander Arjun batted brilliantly and blasted the rival attack, hitting five boundaries and eight hits over the ropes. He picked off-spinner Hashir Dafedar for special treatment hitting the bowler for five sixes in one over.

Besides Arjun's superb efforts, his teammates, opener Kevin D'Almeida (96 runs), and no.4. bat Pragnesh Kandillewar's century knock (112 runs), also played significantly in MIG's massive victory.

Electing to bat first, MIG scored a mammoth 385 runs for 7 wickets in 45 overs. Islam Gymkhana were bundled out for a paltry 191 on 41.5 overs. Mihir Agarwal top-scored with a composed 77 runs and Praful Waghela chipped in with 57 runs. Ankush Jaiswal (3/31) and Shreyas Gurav (3/34) along with Arjun shared the wickets.

Meanwhile, hosts Mumbai Police CC rode on the fine performances of left-arm spinner Pushkaraj Chavan (3 for 33) and opening batsman Sunil Patil to record a convincing 8-wicket victory against Cricket Club of India in a Group-B encounter.

Deciding to field first, Mumbai Police dismissed Cricket Club of India for a low total of 127 in 34 overs. Pushkaraj Chavan (3/33), Amit Pande (2/24) and Yash Chavan (2/15) were responsible in taking the wickets. Later, Mumbai Police easily chased the target scoring 128 runs for 2 wickets in just 27.1 overs. Open Sunil Patil made 70 runs to ensure their win.

Brief scores: Group-A: MIG CC 385/7 wickets (Kevin D'Almeida 96, Pragnesh Kandillewar 112, Arjun Tendulkar 77*; Viraj Gamre 3/62); Islam Gymkhana 191 (Mihir Agarwal 77, Praful Waghela 57, Ankush Jaiswal 3/31, Shreyas Gurav 3/34, Arjun Tendulkar 3/41). (ANI)

