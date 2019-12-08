Pollard 10 runs away from batting milestone in T20I

New Delhi [India], Dec 8 (ANI): As India and West Indies gear up to take on each other in the second T20I on Sunday, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard will look to achieve a batting milestone in the shortest format of the game.

Pollard is just 10 runs away from smashing 1000 runs in T20 internationals and if the batsman manages to do so, he will become the fourth Windies batsmen to achieve the feat.



Pollard in the first T20I against India, played a gutsy knock. His late onslaught enabled West Indies to score 207 runs in 20 overs.

The Men in Blue defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first T20I on Friday.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored 94 runs while KL Rahul amassed 62 runs. India leads the three-match series by 1-0.

The two teams will lock horns in the second T20I on Sunday. (ANI)

