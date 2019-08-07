Ponting compares Peter Siddle with Glenn McGrath

Melbourne [Australia] Aug 7 (ANI): Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels that Peter Siddle's current way of bowling is 'quite similar' to former pacer Glenn McGrath.

"We know McGrath has a great record at Lord's and loved bowling there. He used to seam the ball back down the slope because he wasn't a big swing bowler. The way Sidds is bowling now is actually quite similar to the way McGrath bowled in his last few years," Cricket.com quoted Ponting as saying.



Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were overlooked and Siddle was included in the playing XI for the first Ashes Test match. Ponting feels that Siddle may retain his spot for the second Ashes Test if it will be suitable wicket for the 34-year-old.

"If it looks like it'll be a wicket that offers a bit to Sidds, he'd stay in. If it looks like it'll be a flat and dry one, there might be a case to make a change," he said.

Explaining Siddle's selection, Langer said: "The way 'Sidds' played in that practice game and the way he's been bowling and the style of cricket we think we need to beat England."

Australia will face England for the second Ashes Test from August 14 at Lord's. (ANI)

