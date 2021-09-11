Porterfield, Tector half-tons in vain as Ireland-Zimbabwe tie abandoned

Zimbabwe lead the three match series 1-0 after having won the first ODI by 38 runs on September 8.

Belfast, Sep 11 (IANS) Persistent rain ensured the second One-day International between Ireland and Zimbabwe was abandoned after the hosts had posted 282 for 8 in their 50 overs late on Friday (IST).

Craig Young's four off the final ball of Ireland's innings was the last bit of action as the match was eventually called off. Earlier, Ireland were sent in to bat by Zimbabwe, who won the toss. The hosts' openers, Paul Stirling and William Porterfield provided the side with a steady start, posting 44/0 from 10 overs on a bowler-friendly pitch.

Zimbabwe bowlers took advantage of the overcast condition from the start of the innings as they managed to keep an attacking batter like Stirling quiet in the first Powerplay in which he managed to score 12 runs from 25 balls. But Stirling stayed firm at the crease, making use of the loose balls and keeping the scoreboard ticking along with Porterfield, who was leading the Ireland attack.

The introduction of Sean Williams in the 23rd over reaped a reward for Zimbabwe as he snared the big wicket of Stirling, who was caught by Sikandar Raza for 33. Porterfield, who top-scored for his side in the opening ODI with 75, continued his good form, bringing up back-to-back fifties.

Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie joined forces with the opener as the two accelerated the run-rate. Together they shared a solid 70-run partnership before it was broken by Richard Ngarava. Balbirnie looked to slap towards fine leg but failed to clear the boundary ropes with Brendan Taylor taking a good diving catch running forward.

Ngarava struck in his next over. He claimed the prized scalp of Porterfield, who was caught behind for a well-made 100-ball 67.

The two new batters at the crease, Harry Tector and George Dockrell, stitched a 48-run stand with Dockrell playing the role of an aggressor. In his 19-ball stay, he smashed 28 which also featured two fours and a six. Tector, who made a fifty in the previous match, once again shone with the bat with a 42-ball 55, while Lorcan Tucker also contributed with a quick 32.

Brief scores: Ireland 282/8 in 50 overs (W Porterfield 67, H Tector 55; R Ngarava 3/52) vs Zimbabwe. No result.

--IANS

akm/