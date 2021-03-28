Portugal draw 2-2 with Serbia in WC qualifier

Belgrade, March 28 (IANS) Serbia drew with Portugal 2-2 in the second qualifier for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup here.

Portugal gained the early lead in the 11th minute on Saturday when Diogo Jota caught a long pass and sent it behind the keeper with a header, Xinhua news reports.

Jota repeated the almost same action with his head in the 36th minute, bringing his team ahead by two goals before halftime.