Portugal draw 2-2 with Serbia in WC qualifier

Belgrade, March 28 (IANS) Serbia drew with Portugal 2-2 in the second qualifier for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup here.
Portugal gained the early lead in the 11th minute on Saturday when Diogo Jota caught a long pass and sent it behind the keeper with a header, Xinhua news reports.
Jota repeated the almost same action with his head in the 36th minute, bringing his team ahead by two goals before halftime.
However, the Serbian team woke up in the second half, thanks to a goal by Aleksandar Mitrovic who outjumped three defensive players and marked yet another successful header in this game.
In the 60th minute Filip Kostic made use of a fast attack of the Serbian team, managed to outrun the defence and score the equalizer.
Despite a fierce fight until the final whistle, none of the teams was able to break the deadlock.
In three days both teams will play away -- Serbia against Azerbaijan and Portugal against Luxembourg.
--IANS
