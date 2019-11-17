Portugal qualify for Euro Cup after defeating Luxembourg 2-0

Luxembourg, Nov 17 (ANI): Portugal secured a Euro Cup 2020 spot after defeating Luxembourg 2-0 at the Stade Josy Barthel here on Sunday.

Bruno Fernandes (39') and Cristiano Ronaldo (86') netted the ball for Portuguese team in their qualifying match of group B.

The hosts failed to match Portugal in every department. The visitors had more ball possession, passes and tried more shots on goal.Portugal drew their first blood in the first half as Fernandes scored in the 39th minute giving the lead of 1-0 to Portugal. No other goals were scored in the first half.The other goal of the match came in the last minutes of the full time as Ronaldo scored his 99th international goal in the 86th minute.Earlier, the Netherlands and Germany have sealed their spot for the Euro Cup 2020. Croatia and Austria also booked their place for Euro 2020 after registering wins in their respective matches.Croatia qualified as group E winners while Slovakia missed the chance to go second and now instead sits at fourth. Croatia trailed at the half-time to Robert Bozenik's goal, but goals from Nikola Vlasic and Bruno Petkovic turned it around for them. Ivan Perisic secured the win for the side.While Austria have now reached back-to-back Euro tournaments for the first time in their history. The side defeated North Macedonia 2-1 to seal their place.So far, these teams have qualified for the next year's tournament -- Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, England, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine, Portugal.Euro Cup is scheduled to be played from June 12- July 12, 2020, and it will be played in 12 different cities. (ANI)