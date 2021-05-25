Post-Covid effects taking bigger toll on me: Warrier

"Covid effect was not very high, but I feel the post-Covid [phase] has affected me quite a bit. I have been training for the last one week, and that alone is taking a toll on me," Warrier said.

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) The after-effects of Covid-19 are more taxing than virus itself, said fast bowler Sandeep Warrier who was one of four Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players sent to isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

"Before Covid, when I was with the KKR team, training was not difficult. I guess it will take a week or so more to be back on track. During Covid, I didn't have many symptoms. After that, after I started training, breathing was a bit difficult. I was getting tired easily, I'm still recovering from training perspective," he told News18.

Warrier's fellow pace bowler M. Prasidh Krishna, spinner Varun Chakravarthy and New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert were the other KKR players who tested positive.

The Kerala pacer said even though his first test had come negative, he was feeling the symptoms. His wife, who is a doctor and had contracted Covid-19, told him to expect a positive result in the next test.

"On May 2, we had an RT-PCR test. That morning itself, I was not feeling well. So I quarantined myself after informing KKR. That test came negative for me, I guess it came positive for Varun Chakravarthy. He was quarantined on another floor. Since I was negative I thought it will be just a normal viral fever," he said.

"But since Varun came positive, we took another test, and I turned positive. By then, I had realised it was Covid because my wife (Aarthi) is a doctor. She told me you have Covid, and the next test result will be positive for sure. She had Covid six-seven months back. She had the same symptoms. She saw me on a video call and knew it was Covid. I informed that to the team doctor. The next test was positive, and they took me to the non-bubble floor," said Warrier.

