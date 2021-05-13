Powar named head coach of Indian women's cricket team

"The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sulakshana Naik, Madan Lal and Rudra Pratap Singh [junior] interviewed the applicants and unanimously agreed on Powar's candidature," said a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) statement.

Powar, in his second stint as national women's coach, replaces another former India cricketer, WV Raman.

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Former India cricketer Ramesh Powar has been appointed head coach of India women's team, the Indian cricket board announced on Thursday.

Powar, a former off-spinner, will be in charge of the senior women's team.

The BCCI received over 35 applications for the post.

Powar played two Test matches and 31 ODIs for India.

After his playing career, Powar took up cricket coaching and is an ECB level 2 certified coach, and has also attended BCCI- National Cricket Academy (NCA) level 2 coaching course.

Powar previously served as coach of Indian women's team from July-November 2018.

India qualified for the semi-final of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup in 2018 and also won 14 T20 matches in a row.

Powar recently coached the Mumbai senior men's team that won the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has also worked at the NCA as a bowling coach.

Raman was appointed as coach in December 2018.

