PR Sreejesh re-elected to FIH Athletes Committee

Sreejesh, who has played more than 200 games for India and has been a part of several victories for the national side, first joined the FIH Athletes Committee in 2017.

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) India men's hockey team goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh, has been re-elected to the international hockey federation's (FIH) Athletes Committee for a second term.

The FIH Athletes Committee consists of current and former players who make recommendations to the FIH executive board, FIH committees, advisory panels and other bodies on behalf of athletes for the development and promotion of various resources and initiatives required for the growth of players and the sport of hockey.

In a statement on Friday, Sreejesh said: "I have had the honour of being part of the FIH Athletes Committee since 2017. Over these past four years, I have grown not only individually as a player but the opportunity with the FIH Athletes Committee provided me with a unique chance to understand, observe and express the views of my fellow hockey players.

"With regular tournaments in Asia such as the Asian Games, Asian Champions Trophy, the Sultan Azlan Shah tournament, I get to interact with players from this region and it provides me a chance to understand their concerns and further discuss the same with the FIH Athletes Committee," said Sreejesh.

