'Practice is a must': Warner does shadow batting in quarantine ahead of IPL 2021

Dubai [UAE], September 12 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opening batsman David Warner is making the most of his quarantine time by practising in his room for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.



Warner is undergoing a mandatory six-day quarantine ahead of the resumption of the 14th edition of the IPL. The Australian batsman is making sure he is in the groove when IPL resumes on September 19.

SRH on Sunday shared a video in which Warner can be seen shadow batting while being quarantined in his hotel room.

"Quarantine or No Quarantine: Practice is a must, right @davidwarner31?" SRH tweeted.

Warner said he wants to hit the ground running when he is out of quarantine and hence he is practising in his hotel room for now.

"Have to keep the feet moving, adapt to conditions and take in the non-existing fresh air. This is all about trying to tick the legs and body over so I am able to hit the ground running when out of quarantine," Warner said on his Instagram.

Meanwhile, SRH on Saturday announced that West Indian Sherfane Rutherford will replace England's Jonny Bairstow in the squad for the second phase of the IPL.

The 14th season of the cash-rich league which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

