Prakash 1st Indian swimmer to get direct entry to Olympics

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Jun 26th, 2021, 21:41:05hrs
New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Sajan Prakash became the first Indian swimmer ever to qualify for Olympics by achieving A qualification mark when he clocked 1 minute 56.38 seconds in the men's 200 metres butterfly event at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome on Saturday. His time is better than the Olympic A qualification mark of 1 minute 56.48 second.

Six Indian swimmers had achieved the B qualification in the 2019-2020 Olympic qualification period. B qualification is wild card entry while A qualification is automatic berth.

While many Indian swimmers have competed at the Olympics before, no one qualified directly by cracking the A qualification mark.

