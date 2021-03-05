Pratima, Shekhar in finals of KSLTA-AITA Wheelchair Tennis

Bengaluru, March 5 (IANS) Karnataka's top seed in the women's category Pratima Rao and second seed in the men's section Veerasamy Shekhar entered the finals of the KSLTA-AITA Wheelchair tennis tournament at the Karnataka Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) here on Friday.

Pratima beat statemate Nalina Kumari 6-4, 6-1 in the first semi-final and will now meet second seed KP Shilpa in the final. Shilpa blanked A Sudha 6-0, 6-0 in the other semi-final.