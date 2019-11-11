Premier League: Liverpool defeat Manchester City, consolidates its position at the top

Liverpool [UK], Nov 11 (ANI): Liverpool defeated Manchester City 3-1 on Sunday to consolidate their lead at the top of the table in the ongoing Premier League here at the Anfield Stadium.

With this win, Liverpool has increased their lead to nine points over the defending champions Manchester City, who have now slipped to the fourth spot in the standings.

The match got off to a thunderous start as Fabinho registered the goal for Liverpool in the sixth minute of the match. Manchester City dominated the possession and was in with a chance of scoring a goal.City's Sergio Aguero appealed for a penalty as the situation of a hand-ball arouse, but the match official did not pay attention to his request and Liverpool was able to take the ball away to register the goal.In the 12th minute, Liverpool doubled their lead as Andrew Robertson provided a perfect cross for Mohammed Salah. The Egyptian striker did not disappoint and gave the Reds an early two-goal cushion in the match.Both teams' defence toiled hard on the field, and as a result, no more goals were scored in the first half, allowing Liverpool to go into the half-time with a 2-0 lead.In the second half, Sadio Mane got in the goal-scoring act for Liverpool as he gave the Reds a 3-0 lead in the 51st minute.After conceding three goals, City looked rattled on the field and they were not able to get any sort of momentum in their side.But in the 78th minute, Bernando Silva pegged one goal back for Manchester City to bring the scoreline to 3-1 in Liverpool's favour.In the end, Liverpool ensured there are no more hiccups and the side managed to hold on to go away with a victory over the defending champions.The Reds will next take on Crystal Palace while Manchester City will face Chelsea on November 23. (ANI)