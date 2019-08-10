Premier League: Liverpool thrash Norwich City 4-1 in opening encounter

Liverpool [UK], Aug 10 (ANI): Liverpool registered a 4-1 win against Norwich City in the opening game of the Premier League here at Anfield Stadium on Saturday.

Last season's runners-up Liverpool kept their momentum going as they scored three goals in the first half of the game. Grant Hanley's comical own goal in the seventh minute provided the Liverpool initial lead in the match.

Later in the first half, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Divock Origi netted the ball to seal Liverpool's victory in the inaugural encounter of the Premier League.Egyptian striker Salah doubled the lead for his side in the 19th minute. Dijk provided the third goal to the team in 28th minute to make their lead thrice.The last goal was scored by Origi in the 42nd minute on his 100th appearance for Liverpool.The only goal of the second half came from Norwich City's striker Teemu Pukki in the 64th minute. Liverpool did not score any goal in the second half.Liverpool suffered a blow as goalkeeper Alisson Becker was replaced by debutant Adrian in the first half after sustaining a hamstring injury while taking a goal-kick.Liverpool will face Southampton in their next match while Norwich City will play against Newcastle on August 17. (ANI)