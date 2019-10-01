Premier League: Manchester United, Arsenal play out a draw

Manchester [UK], Oct 1 (ANI): Manchester United and Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw in the ongoing Premier League here at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

The opening 40 minutes of the match did not provide much action as both sides struggled to get the momentum going their way, but United sprung into action as Scott McTominay registered a goal for the team in the 45th minute to give themselves a 1-0 lead.

Arsenal also got two chances in the first half, but United's goalkeeper David de Gea was up to the task and he did not let the Gunners score a goal.United went into the half time with a 1-0 lead.In the second half, Arsenal finally got the equaliser in the 58th minute as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the goal for the team, bringing the scoreline to 1-1. This was Aubameyang seventh goal in the ongoing Premier League in as many matches.Video Assistant Referee (VAR) came to Arsenal's rescue as originally the goal was disallowed owing to offside, but VAR showed that United's defender Harry Maguire played Aubameyang onside, so the goal was given in Arsenal's favour.No more goals were possible and the match ended as a draw.Arsenal is currently placed at the fourth position in the tournament standings with 12 points from seven games whereas United is placed at the 10th place with 9 points from seven matches.Arsenal will next take on Bournemouth while United will face Newcastle United on October 6. (ANI)