Premier League: Manchester United defeat Brighton

Manchester [UK], Nov 10 (ANI): Manchester United defeated Brighton 3-1 on Sunday in the ongoing Premier League here at Old Trafford.

With this win, United has moved on to the seventh position in the tournament standings while Brighton is at the 10th place.

United maintained the bulk of possession and their strategy proved fruitful as in the 17th minute, midfielder Andreas Pereira registered the first goal for the side.Manchester United kept on creating more pressure on Brighton. As a result, the opponent capitulated to give United a 2-0 cushion in the match.In the 19th minute, Davy Propper of Brighton, who plays as the midfielder, conceded an own goal to allow United to further increase their lead.Brighton tried hard in the first half, but no more goals were possible. As a result, at half-time, United went in with a 2-0 lead.In the second half, Brighton came out with more intensity to their game and their efforts resonated with a goal in the 64th minute as Lewis Dunk netted the ball into the goalpost.However, United once again retained their two-goal lead as Marcus Rashford scored for the side, bringing the scoreline to 3-1.No more goals were scored in the second half and United wrapped up the match 3-1.Brighton will next take on Leicester City on November 23 while Manchester United will face Sheffield United on November 24. (ANI)