Premier League: Don't have weapon of powerful striker like Chelsea, United, says Guardiola

London [UK], September 25 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that his side does not have the weapon of a powerful striker like other teams in the Premier League.



The city had spent its time earlier this year going after Harry Kane but the club couldn't strike a deal with Tottenham Hotspur while Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Manchester United after being linked with Manchester City.

"We survived without Aguero in a good way in the way we played. There are two options that we have right now: complaining or saying we have exceptional players," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"We don't have this weapon that other teams have like Chelsea, United or Tottenham or other teams so we have to use what we can do as a team. We don't have a player to score 25 league goals for himself so we have to do it as a team. This is what we will try this season. Always I had a striker in my career - like goalkeepers, strikers are the biggest specialists," he added.

Further talking about good strikers, Guardiola said: "I played with Samuel Eto'o, maybe the best or one of the best strikers I ever trained - what a player Samuel was - and Thierry Henry. I don't know if he's a striker or what he is but Lionel Messi was able to score a few goals. There was Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Sergio here, always I played with a striker."

"We want it as a club because I think the club knows, not for me, it needs in the next years a striker. Sometimes it is possible, sometimes not because they are the more expensive ones and it is difficult to find them and when it's not possible, it's not possible," he added.

Manchester City is currently at the fifth spot in the points table with 10 points from five games.

The side will next lock horns against Chelsea later today in the Premier League. (ANI)

