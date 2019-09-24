Premier League launches new social channels for Indian fans

The plan is to also feature selected content in other Indian dialects, a statement said.

The content will be published via @PLforIndia and will celebrate and share the passion shown by Indian fans for Premier League clubs. The new Instagram and Twitter accounts will offer fans access to match-related news and Fantasy Premier League content, with opportunities to win tickets to watch Premier League matches live in the UK.

Bollywood star and Arsenal supporter Ranveer Singh, who has been the Premier League's official ambassador in India since 2017, filmed exclusive content to mark the launch.

The Premier League has hosted several fan events in recent years and works closely with broadcast partner Star Sports, which has televised Premier League fixtures in India over the last two decades.