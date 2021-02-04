Premier League: Liverpool drops points against Brighton

Liverpool [UK], February 4 (ANI): Liverpool suffered a 0-1 loss against Brighton in the Premier League 2020-21 season here at the Anfield Stadium.



With this loss, Liverpool has dropped to the fourth point and the side has 40 points from 22 matches while Brighton has moved to the 15th spot with 24 points from 22 games.

Liverpool dominated the ball possession, but the side was able to register one shot at the target. The Reds kept the ball for 64 per cent of the time, but still, they did not manage to penetrate the Brighton defence.

Brighton finally registered the lone goal of the match in the 56th minute as Steven Alzate got among the goal scoring charts.

The visitors Brighton had four shots on target as compared to Liverpool's just one shot on target.

On Wednesday, Manchester City defeated Burnley 2-0 to further consolidate its position at the top of Premier League standings.

City now has 47 points from 21 games and the side has a three-point lead over the second-placed Manchester United.

For City, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus got among the goal scoring charts. (ANI)

