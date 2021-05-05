Premier League looking to allow fans inside stadiums from May 17

London [UK], May 5 (ANI): The Premier League on Wednesday confirmed that the final two match weeks of the 2020-21 season will be limited to home fans, subject to the UK Government easing lockdown restrictions.



Supporters are expected to be able to return to stadiums from May 17 in a reduced capacity, pending the final Government decision on planned Step 3 conditions, which will be announced no later than May 10.

The Premier League last week confirmed fixtures have been rescheduled to provide an opportunity for each club to host one home match with supporters before the end of the season.

Matchweek 37 will now be played on May 18-19, with the final matches of the season kicking off on Sunday 23 May as planned.

"Following consultation with clubs, it was agreed matches would not be open to away supporters due to varying operational challenges across the League and the need to deliver a consistent approach, while maximising the opportunity for home-fan attendance," the Premier League said in an official statement.

The safety and security of supporters are of paramount importance. Clubs have a proven track record of providing COVID-safe environments and have operational plans in place ready to safely welcome supporters back to their stadiums.

Fans have been greatly missed at Premier League matches and this marks a key step towards full stadiums, including away fans, from the start of the 2021/22 season.

Manchester City is currently at the top of the Premier League standings, followed by Manchester United at second place. (ANI)

