Premier League may introduce COVID certificates for fans

According to a report in the Daily Mail newspaper, the Premier League wants COVID certificates for fans even though the government says that such certificates won't be needed after social distancing restrictions are lifted this month.

London, July 6 (IANS) Fans attending Premier League matches next season may need COVID Status Certificates, which will serve as evidence of two vaccinations or a negative lateral flow test.

"Under proposals being developed in consultation with the government's Events Research Programme, supporters may need to produce a COVID Status Certificate - evidence of two vaccinations or a negative lateral flow test - to attend all matches in the top flight next season," the report said.

The UK government is planning a return to a full house at sports and entertainment venues after the country reopens on July 19.

However, the reopening has led to a spike in cases like in the England cricket team which saw as many as seven members of the squad testing positive on Tuesday. That forced England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to restructure the squad.

The Premier League officials are reportedly fearing that increase in positive cases in the country after the reopening of the country may lead to a reintroduction of restrictions and banning of entry of fans.

However, COVID Status Certificates will allow fans to throng the stadia and help the clubs with revenues even if the restrictions are in place.

--IANS

kh/bsk