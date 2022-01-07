Premier League: Newcastle make Trippier their first signing since Saudi takeover

On Friday, the club announced the acquisition of the English right-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid on a three-year deal for a reported 12-million-euro fee.

London, Jan 7 (IANS) Newcastle FC announced their first signing since being taken over by the Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman-owned Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The 31-year-old already has significant Premier League experience, having played for the likes of Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur, and establishing himself as a solid performer for both clubs.

After moving to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid from Spurs, Trippier hit new levels with his impressive performances playing a big part in the club's La Liga victory last season as well as England's appearance in the Euro 2020 finals.

This acquisition is a statement signing by the controversial new ownership, as acquiring someone of Trippier's quality shows that they are ready to back head coach Eddie Howe in his quest to escape relegation.

"I am really pleased to welcome Kieran," Howe said. "I have long admired his abilities and have followed his career, so when the opportunity arose to secure him, we didn't hesitate."

He added, "I would like to thank everyone involved, particularly our owners, and I'm very much looking forward to working with Kieran again on the training pitch."

Taking to social media, Trippier said: "I'm so happy to be joining Newcastle. Everyone knows the fans are unbelievably passionate and I will give my absolute all for them. I can't wait to get to work."

He said he was thankful to the club members and fans for the warm welcome he had received thus far.

--IANS

akm/