Premier League: Pep Guardiola wins manager of the month for 10th time

London [UK], December 10 (ANI): Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has been voted the Premier League's manager of the month for November 2021 on Friday.



Guardiola claims the award after a month in which Manchester City won all three Premier League matches. Guardiola has now been named manager of the month 10 times, giving him the competition's joint third-highest total alongside West Ham manager David Moyes. Only Sir Alex Ferguson (27) and Arsene Wenger (15) have claimed the award on more occasions.

Man City started November with a 2-0 derby victory at Manchester United and followed up by keeping a second consecutive clean sheet in a 3-0 home success against Everton.

Their winning streak continued by beating West Ham United 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

That run of results moved the champions to within one point of the top of the table, before they reached the summit with consecutive wins at the start of December.

The 50-year-old won after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of football experts, beating fellow nominees Steven Gerrard and Jurgen Klopp. (ANI)

